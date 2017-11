Nov 29 (Reuters) - Be Semiconductor Industries Nv’s Bookrunner:

* SAYS CONVERTIBLE BONDS DEAL IS EXPECTED TO PRICE AT A 0.5% COUPON AND A 40% PREMIUM‍​

* SAYS BOOKS ARE MULTIPLE TIMES OVERSUBSCRIBED, EXPECT ALLOCATIONS TO BE HEAVILY SCALED BACK

* SAYS BOOKS WILL CLOSE AT 10:45 UK TIME