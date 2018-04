BRIEF-Be Semiconductor Industries NV Q1 Revenue At EUR 154.9 Million

April 26 (Reuters) - BE Semiconductor Industries NV :

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 154.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 110.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA EUR 52.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 34.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INCOME EUR 37.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 24.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 ORDERS EUR 205.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 239.8 MILLION

* Q2 2018 REVENUE EXPECTED TO GROW BY 10-15%

* H1 2018 REVENUE ANTICIPATED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 17% VERSUS. H1 2017 AT THE MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE

* EXPECTS Q2 GROSS MARGIN TO RANGE BETWEEN 55-57% VERSUS. THE 56.5% REALIZED IN Q1

* EXPECTS Q2 OPERATING EXPENSES TO DECREASE APPROXIMATELY 5%-10% VERSUS. THE € 39.1 MILLION REPORTED IN Q1