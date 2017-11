Nov 29 (Reuters) - BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES NV:

* ANNOUNCES € 125 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED CONVERTIBLE BOND OFFERING‍​

* BONDS ARE DUE 2024‍​

* OFFERS BONDS WITH OPTION TO INCREASE THE OFFERING TO EUR 150 MILLION

* BONDS ARE EXPECTED TO CARRY A COUPON IN THE RANGE OF 0.50% TO 1.25% PER ANNUM

* BONDS WILL BE CONVERTIBLE INTO BESI ORDINARY SHARES

* BONDS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ISSUED ON DECEMBER 6, 2017

* BONDS WILL BE ISSUED AT 100% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT

* BONDS TO BE ADMITTED ON OPEN MARKET SEGMENT OF THE FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE

* MORGAN STANLEY & CO ACTS AS SOLE GLOBAL COORDINATOR AND BOOKRUNNER ON OFFERING