May 19 (Reuters) - NantKwest Inc:

* BE THE MATCH BIOTHERAPIES AND NANTKWEST ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT OF CELL THERAPY TO PREVENT COVID-19 DEATHS

* BE THE MATCH BIOTHERAPIES-TO PROVIDE ALLOGENEIC CELLULAR SOURCE MATERIAL TO NANTKWEST FOR CLINICAL TRIAL ADDRESSING PRIMARY CAUSE OF COVID-19 FATALITY