May 7 (Reuters) - Be Think Solve Execute SpA:

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 41.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 36.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 PROFIT BEFORE TAX EUR 3.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT THE PRESENT TIME IT IS REASONABLE TO CONFIRM COMPANY'S YEARLY AND OVERALL TARGETS UNDER 2020-2022 BUSINESS PLAN