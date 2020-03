BRIEF-Be Think Solve Execute FY Net Profit Up At EUR 6.1 Mln

March 12 (Reuters) - Be Think Solve Execute SpA:

* FY PROFIT EUR 6.1 MLN VS EUR 5.5 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 152.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 150.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBIT EUR 12.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT THE MOMENT CONFIRMS 2020 TARGETS AND THOSE OF THE INDUSTRIAL PLAN 2020-2022

* DEMAND IS STRONG AND NOT CURRENTLY IMPACTED BY THE COVID19 OUTBREAK

* CONTINUITY IS GUARANTEED EVERYWHERE

* NEARSHORING SITES HAVE BEEN ACTIVATED, IN CASE OF ANY NEED, IN THE EXPERTISE CENTRES IN POLAND AND ROMANIA, BUT AT THE MOMENT THERE HAS BEEN NO REASON FOR ANY TRANSFER OF ACTIVITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)