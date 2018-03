March 19 (Reuters) - Beadell Resources Ltd:

* REACHED AGREEMENT WITH GOLDEN HARP RESOURCES INC TO MERGE COMPANIES VIA AN AUSTRALIAN SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT TRANSACTION

* NEW MERGED ENTITY WILL APPLY TO BE LISTED ON AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE AS WELL AS RETAIN ITS LISTING ON TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE​

* ‍GOLDEN HARP WILL UNDERTAKE A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHARES TO RAISE ABOUT C$4 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: