Feb 12 (Reuters) - Beam Communications Holdings Ltd :

* NO IMPACT ON BEAM FROM CORONAVIRUS

* BELIEVES COVID-19 WILL HAVE A MINIMAL, IF ANY, IMPACT ON CO’S OPERATIONS

* THERE IS SUFFICIENT INVENTORY OF IRIDIUM GO! PRODUCT TO MEET EXISTING & EXPECTED DEMAND, BEYOND END OF 2020 FY