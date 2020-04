April 30 (Reuters) - Beam Communications Holdings Ltd :

* IMPLEMENTED BUSINESS-WIDE SALARY REDUCTION OF 20% FOR ESTIMATED 6-MONTH PERIOD STARTING IN MAY

* ANTICIPATED GROSS REVENUES IN Q4FY20 WILL BE MATERIALLY IMPACTED AMID COVID-19

* TOTAL PAYMENTS TO NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS WILL BE REDUCED BY OVER 70%

* SUPPLY CHAIN REMAINS LARGELY UNAFFECTED TO DATE

* MOVED TO CURB OPERATING EXPENSES IN OTHER AREAS, SUCH AS ADVERTISING & MARKETING & NON-CORE DEVELOPMENT WORK