BRIEF-Beam Therapeutics Reports Q1 Loss Per Share of $1.03

May 12 (Reuters) - Beam Therapeutics Inc:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $1.03

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.51 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* BEAM THERAPEUTICS - CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE $253.4 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020

* BEAM THERAPEUTICS - ALPHA-1 ANTITRYPSIN DEFICIENCY PROGRAM DEMONSTRATES MORE THAN FOUR-FOLD INCREASE IN CIRCULATING LEVELS OF FUNCTIONAL PROTEIN

* BEAM THERAPEUTICS - BASE EDITING PROGRAM SHOWS GREATER THAN 90% EDITING & 65% INCREASE IN GAMMA GLOBIN PROTEIN AFTER 16 WEEKS ENGRAFTMENT

* BEAM THERAPEUTICS - NOVEL HBG-MAKASSAR PROGRAM SHOWS DIRECT CORRECTION LEVELS GREATER THAN 80%, CORRESPONDING HBS GLOBIN REDUCTION TO LESS THAN 20% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: