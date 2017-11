BRIEF-Beasley Broadcast entered into new credit agreement​

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Beasley Broadcast Group Inc

* Beasley Broadcast says ‍on Nov 17, unit entered into new credit agreement​ - SEC filing

* Beasley Broadcast - ‍new credit agreement provides for term loan B facility in amount of $225 million, revolving credit facility of $20 million​

* Beasley Broadcast Group Inc - ‍proceeds from new credit facilities were primarily used to repay old credit facilities​

* Beasley Broadcast Group Inc - ‍term loan facility matures on November 1, 2023​