April 9 (Reuters) - BEATE UHSE AG:

* BANKRUPTCY PLAN REACHES UNANIMOUS APPROVAL OF CREDITORS

* RESTART PLANNED BY BEATE UHSE WITH THE HELP OF FINANCIAL INVESTOR ROBUS

* VALUABLE ASSETS OF BEATE UHSE AG ARE TO BE TRANSFERRED TO THE NEWLY FOUNDED SUBSIDIARY “BE YOU GMBH”

* FIRST INSOLVENCY DIVIDEND WILL BE UP TO 1.77%

* QUOTA FOR SECOND BANKRUPTCY DIVIDEND TO CREDITORS CAN NOT YET BE QUANTIFIED DUE TO THE CURRENT PROCEDURE