BRIEF-Beaufort Securities Declared Defaulters on London Stock Exchange

March 9 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange:

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE- DECLARATION OF DEFAULT - BEAUFORT SECURITIES LTD AND BEAUFORT ASSET CLEARING SERVICES LIMITED

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE- BEAUFORT SECURITIES AND BEAUFORT ASSET CLEARING HAVE BEEN DECLARED DEFAULTERS ON LSE AT 09:30 ON 9 MARCH 2018

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE - CONSIDERS THAT BEAUFORT IS UNLIKELY TO BE ABLE TO FULFIL THEIR OBLIGATIONS IN RESPECT OF THEIR UNSETTLED EXCHANGE MARKET CONTRACTS