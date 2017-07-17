FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Beaulieu Group says files for bankruptcy
July 17, 2017 / 3:13 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Beaulieu Group says files for bankruptcy

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Beaulieu Group LLC:

* Beaulieu Group LLC commences restructuring

* Announced that it has commenced a formal proceeding to restructure its balance sheet

* Filed voluntary petitions under chapter 11 in united states bankruptcy court for northern district of georgia, rome division ​

* Have evaluated alternatives to address Beaulieu's capital structure​

* Existing lenders have agreed to continue to support company by providing debtor-in-possession financing

* Debtor-in-possession financing will be combined with cash from operations to ensure and support continued business operations ​ Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

