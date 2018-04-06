FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 7:40 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Beauty Garage says exercise of options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Beauty Garage Inc

* Says 480 units of its sixth series options were exercised to 48,000 shares of its stock, during the period from April 3 to April 6

* Says 10 units of its sixth series options were exercised to 1,000 shares of its stock on April 3, at the price of 2,930 yen per share

* Says 120 units of its sixth series options were exercised to 12,000 shares of its stock on April 4, at the price of 2,953 yen per share

* Says 170 units of its sixth series options were exercised to 17,000 shares of its stock on April 5, at the price of 2,865 yen per share

* Says 180 units of its sixth series options were exercised to 18,000 shares of its stock on April 6, at the price of 2,893 yen per share

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/vX8ioq

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

