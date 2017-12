Dec 28 (Reuters) - Beazer Homes Usa Inc:

* BEAZER HOMES ACQUIRES RALEIGH AND MYRTLE BEACH ASSETS‍​

* BEAZER HOMES USA INC SAYS TRANSACTION VALUE WAS APPROXIMATELY $29 MILLION AND WAS FUNDED FROM AVAILABLE CASH - SEC FILING

* BEAZER HOMES USA INC SAYS TRANSACTION WILL CONTRIBUTE TO BOTH REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA IN FISCAL 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2CeycmR) Further company coverage: