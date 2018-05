May 2 (Reuters) - Beazer Homes USA Inc:

* BEAZER HOMES REPORTS STRONG SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* BEAZER HOMES USA INC - QTRLY HOMEBUILDING REVENUE OF $441.1 MILLION, UP 4.6%

* BEAZER HOMES USA INC - QTRLY DILUTED INCOME PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.36