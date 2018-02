Feb 6 (Reuters) - Beazer Homes Usa Inc:

* BEAZER HOMES REPORTS STRONG FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* QTRLY HOMEBUILDING REVENUE OF $367.8 MILLION, UP 9.4%

* DOLLAR VALUE OF BACKLOG AT QUARTER-END OF $704.4 MILLION, UP 5.7 PERCENT

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.07

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.08 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S