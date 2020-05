May 18 (Reuters) - Beazley PLC:

* BEAZLEY PLC - PROPOSED PLACING OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES

* BEAZLEY PLC - INTENDS TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY £247 MILLION IN CONNECTION WITH PLACING AND SUBSCRIPTION.

* BEAZLEY PLC - BOARD HAS TAKEN DECISION NOT TO PAY A FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR SIX MONTHS ENDING 30 JUNE 2020