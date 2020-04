BRIEF-Beazley Estimates Losses Resulting From COVID-19 Of $170 Mln Net Of Reinsurance

April 22 (Reuters) - Beazley PLC:

* BEAZLEY PLC - QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN INCREASED BY 13% TO $840M (2019: $743M)

* BEAZLEY PLC - EARLY ESTIMATE OF LOSSES RESULTING FROM COVID-19 OF $170M NET OF REINSURANCE

* BEAZLEY PLC - QTRLY PREMIUM RATES ON RENEWAL BUSINESS INCREASED BY 8%

* BEAZLEY PLC - INVESTMENT LOSS OF 1% YEAR TO DATE

* BEAZLEY PLC - FULL YEAR EXPECTATION REMAINS FOR OVERALL GROWTH IN PROPERTY PORTFOLIO

* BEAZLEY PLC - EXPECTATION IS THAT COST OF COVID-19 ACROSS POLITICAL, ACCIDENT AND CONTINGENCY DIVISION IS AROUND $70M NET OF REINSURANCE