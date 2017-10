BRIEF-Beazley updates on loss estimate from hurricanes, Mexico earthquake

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Beazley Plc:

* PRELIMINARY LOSS ESTIMATE - NATURAL CATASTROPHE

* ‍EARLY ESTIMATE OF AGGREGATE NET COST OF RECENT ATLANTIC HURRICANES HARVEY, IRMA AND MARIA AND SERIES OF EARTHQUAKES IN MEXICO IS US$175 - US$275 MILLION​

* ‍IS HOLDING SUBSTANTIAL CATASTROPHE MARGINS AND ESTIMATES THAT AT MIDPOINT THESE LOSSES WOULD REDUCE 2017 EARNINGS BY APPROXIMATELY US$150 MILLION​

* ‍CURRENTLY THERE IS SIGNIFICANT UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDING COST OF THESE EVENTS​

* ‍A FURTHER UPDATE WILL BE INCLUDED IN Q3 TRADING STATEMENT ON 9TH NOVEMBER, AT WHICH TIME COMPANY SHOULD HAVE MUCH MORE INFORMATION​

* ‍TRADING STATEMENT WILL ALSO INCLUDE GUIDANCE ON FULL YEAR COMBINED RATIO​