BRIEF-Bebe stores completes reorganization

June 7 (Reuters) - Bebe Stores Inc
* Bebe stores, inc. Announces completion of reorganization
* Bebe stores inc - reached agreement with substantially all of its retail store landlords to terminate existing leases
* Bebe stores inc- cost to terminate leases is estimated to be approximately $65 million.
* Bebe stores inc - company has signed an agreement to sell its distribution center in benicia, california for approximately $22 million
* Bebe stores inc - company has transferred both bebe.com url and international wholesale agreements into its joint venture (jv) with blue star alliance
* Bebe stores inc - company is also actively seeking to sell its design center in los angeles, california
* Bebe stores inc - going forward, company anticipates having no retail operations, and its sole operations will be collection of royalty income from jv
* Bebe stores -entered into $35 million loan agreement with gacp finance co, llc to make payments to retail store landlords pending closing of building sales
* Bebe stores inc - jv has executed a royalty agreement with a third party for both url and wholesale licenses