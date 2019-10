Oct 28 (Reuters) - Bechtle AG:

* BECHTLE STEFFEN SCHWEIZ AG ACQUIRES BASEL-BASED ALGACOM AG

* SOFTWARE SPECIALIST UNDERPINS BECHTLE STEFFEN’S CLOUD BUSINESS

* PARTNERS HAVE AGREED TO KEEP THE ACQUISITION PRICE CONFIDENTIAL Source text: bit.ly/2BQKu2I Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)