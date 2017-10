July 21 (Reuters) - BECHTLE AG:

* BECHTLE DIRECT AND BUYITDIRECT WIN TWO TENDERS WITH DUTCH MINISTRIES‍​

* TWO FRAMEWORK AGREEMENTS ENCOMPASS USER HARDWARE SUCH AS DESKTOP PCS, THIN CLIENTS AND ALL-IN-ONE PCS TO THE SUM OF 48 MILLION EUR

* IN ADDITION TO LAPTOPS, ACCESSORIES AND MOBILE END DEVICES AMOUNTING TO SOME 200 MILLION EUROS Source text: bit.ly/2tlOimT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)