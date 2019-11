Nov 14 (Reuters) - Bechtle AG:

* BECHTLE EXPANDS IN WESTERN SWITZERLAND WITH THE ADDITION OF CODALIS SA

* IN 2018, CODALIS RECORDED SOME 10 MILLION SWISS FRANCS IN REVENUES

* CÉDRIC JUILLERAT WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT POSITION AS CODALIS MANAGING DIRECTOR Source text - bit.ly/36WXBOe Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)