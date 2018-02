Feb 9 (Reuters) - BECHTLE AG:

* BECHTLE RECORDS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN REVENUE AND EARNINGS

* FY PRETAX PROFIT ROSE 12 PERCENT TO 163 MILLION EUR

* FY REVENUE UP OVER 15% TO SOME EUR3.6BN

* FY EBT INCREASED BY 12% TO SOME EUR163M