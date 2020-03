March 19 (Reuters) - Bechtle AG:

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND INCREASE TO EUR 1.20

* FY EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES (EBT) WENT UP 22.3 PER CENT TO EUR 236.3 MILLION

* STICKING WITH ITS PLAN TO SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASE REVENUE AND EARNINGS OVER COURSE OF YEAR

* OUTLOOK 2020: TARGET EBT MARGIN IS TO BE AT LEAST ON PAR WITH PREVIOUS YEAR