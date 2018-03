March 16 (Reuters) - BECHTLE AG:

* DIVIDEND UP 20 PERCENT TO 0.90 EUR PER SHARE

* FY EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES (EBT) WENT UP BY MORE THAN 12 PER CENT TO EUR162.8 MILLION

* FY EARNINGS AFTER TAXES EUR 114.56 MILLION, +10.8 PERCENT

* OPTIMISTIC OUTLOOK FOR 2018

* OUTLOOK 2018: REVENUE AND EARNINGS ARE AGAIN EXPECTED TO UNDERGO SIGNIFICANT GROWTH