April 26 (Reuters) - Bechtle AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: NEW CANDIDATES FOR BECHTLE SUPERVISORY BOARD

* SUPERVISORY BOARD WILL ON 12 JUNE 2018 PROPOSE TO AGM TWO NEW CANDIDATES TO REPRESENT SHAREHOLDERS ON COMMITTEE

* MATTHIAS METZ, CHAIRMAN OF BECHTLE AG’S SUPERVISORY BOARD, HAS DECIDED TO NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION

* KLAUS WINKLER IS PEGGED TO RETURN TO BOARD BY WAY OF SUCCEEDING DR MATTHIAS METZ

* STANDING TO REPLACE DR JOCHEN WOLF IS DR LARS GRÜNERT