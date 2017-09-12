BRIEF-Becton Dickinson and Co announces launch of platform for RNA expression analysis

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson and Co:

* Becton Dickinson and Co - announces launch of BD rhapsody, a platform for RNA expression analysis

* Becton Dickinson and Co - ‍bd rhapsody platform assay offering will be rapidly expanded over next 12 months​

* Becton Dickinson and Co - has initiated early access for abseq protein detection on BD rhapsody system, expects commercial availability in H1 2018

* Becton Dickinson and Co - ‍ BD rhapsody platform is also being expanded beyond RNA expression to include protein detection​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: