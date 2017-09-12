FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Becton Dickinson and Co announces launch of platform for RNA expression analysis
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2017 / 11:40 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Becton Dickinson and Co announces launch of platform for RNA expression analysis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson and Co:

* Becton Dickinson and Co - announces launch of BD rhapsody, a platform for RNA expression analysis

* Becton Dickinson and Co - ‍bd rhapsody platform assay offering will be rapidly expanded over next 12 months​

* Becton Dickinson and Co - has initiated early access for abseq protein detection on BD rhapsody system, expects commercial availability in H1 2018

* Becton Dickinson and Co - ‍ BD rhapsody platform is also being expanded beyond RNA expression to include protein detection​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.