BRIEF-Becton Dickinson and Co announces launch of platform for RNA expression analysis

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson and Co:
* Becton Dickinson and Co - announces launch of BD rhapsody, a platform for RNA expression analysis
* Becton Dickinson and Co - bd rhapsody platform assay offering will be rapidly expanded over next 12 months
* Becton Dickinson and Co - has initiated early access for abseq protein detection on BD rhapsody system, expects commercial availability in H1 2018
* Becton Dickinson and Co - BD rhapsody platform is also being expanded beyond RNA expression to include protein detection