BRIEF-Becton Dickinson And Co - Provides Update On Two Previously Announced Voluntary Recalls Related To Ambulatory Infusion Pumps And Sets

April 27 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson and Co:

* BECTON DICKINSON AND CO - PROVIDES UPDATE ON TWO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED VOLUNTARY RECALLS RELATED TO AMBULATORY INFUSION PUMPS AND SETS

* BECTON DICKINSON AND CO - BOTH PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RECALLS HAVE NOW BEEN DESIGNATED AS CLASS I RECALLS BY FDA

* BECTON DICKINSON AND CO - TO SUSPEND DISTRIBUTION OF BODYGUARD INFUSION PUMP SYSTEM & REMOVE ALL EXISTING PRODUCTS FROM U.S. MARKET

* BECTON DICKINSON AND CO - RECALL AND MARKET REMOVAL AFFECT ABOUT 28,400 DEVICES