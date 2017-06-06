BRIEF-Becton Dickinson and Co says issued $725 mln aggregate principal amount of 2.133 pct notes

June 6 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson and Co:

* Becton Dickinson and Co - on june 6, 2017, co issued $725 million aggregate principal amount of 2.133 pct notes due June 6, 2019 - sec filing

* Becton Dickinson and Co - issued $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.404 pct notes due June 5, 2020

* Becton Dickinson and Co - issued $1.8 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.894 pct notes due june 6, 2022

* Becton Dickinson- issued $500 million principal amount of floating rate notes due june 6, $1.75 billion principal amount of 3.363 pct notes due June 6, 2024

* Becton Dickinson- issued $2.4 billion principal amount of 3.700 pct notes due june 6, 2027 and $1.5 billion principal amount of 4.669 pct notes due june 6, 2047 Source text -bit.ly/2sQ2kwe Further company coverage: