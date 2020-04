April 13 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson and Co:

* BD ANNOUNCES SECOND FDA EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION, CE MARK FOR NEW COVID-19 MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTIC FOR GLOBAL USE

* BECTON DICKINSON AND CO - NEW TEST USES BD MAX SYSTEM TO AUGMENT SUPPLY FROM EXISTING COLLABORATIONS; TEST RESULTS IN UNDER THREE HOURS

* BECTON DICKINSON AND CO - NEW TEST ALSO HAS BEEN CE MARKED TO IVD DIRECTIVE (98/79/EC)