April 2 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson and Co:

* BECTON DICKINSON AND CO - ON MARCH 27 ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* BECTON DICKINSON AND CO - AMENDMENT INCREASED BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER THE TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FROM $1.4 BILLION TO $2.0 BILLION

* BECTON DICKINSON AND CO - DREW ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS OF $300 MILLION FROM TERM LOAN AGREEMENT