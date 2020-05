May 20 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson and Co:

* BECTON DICKINSON -ON MAY 20, ISSUED $750 MILLION OF 2.823% NOTES DUE MAY 20, 2030 AND $750 MILLION OF 3.794% NOTES DUE MAY 20, 2050 Source text: (bit.ly/2Zu27lU) Further company coverage: