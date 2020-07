BRIEF-Becton Dickinson Partners With U.S. Government On $70 Mln Manufacturing Infrastructure Project For Mass Vaccination Campaigns

July 8 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson and Co:

* BD PARTNERS WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT ON $70 MILLION MANUFACTURING INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT FOR MASS VACCINATION CAMPAIGNS

* BECTON DICKINSON AND - BARDA TO INVEST ABOUT $42 MILLION INTO $70 MILLION CAPITAL PROJECT TO FURTHER EXPAND BD’S OPERATIONS, MANUFACTURING CAPACITY IN NEBRASKA

* BECTON DICKINSON AND CO - FINALIZED INITIAL PANDEMIC ORDER FOR 50 MILLION NEEDLES & SYRINGES TO BE DELIVERED BY END OF DECEMBER 2020

* BECTON DICKINSON AND CO - NEW CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE ONLINE WITHIN 12 MONTHS

* BECTON DICKINSON AND CO - ONCE NEW CAPACITY IS COMPLETED, BARDA WILL HAVE PRIORITY ACCESS TO INJECTION DEVICES FROM NEW MANUFACTURING LINES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: