BRIEF-Becton Dickinson Q1 Loss Per Share $0.76

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson And Co:

* BD ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR 2018 FIRST FISCAL QUARTER; PROVIDES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED FOR INCLUSION OF BARD

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.76

* Q1 REVENUE $3.08 BILLION

* BECTON DICKINSON - EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE, INCLUDING ACCRETION FROM C.R. BARD ACQUISITION, TO BE BETWEEN $10.85 AND $11.00

* BECTON DICKINSON - REAFFIRMS ACQUISITION OF C.R. BARD EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ON A HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT BASIS IN FISCAL YEAR 2019

* BECTON DICKINSON - QTRLY REVENUE INCLUDES ESTIMATED 110 BASIS POINT ADVERSE IMPACT FROM CHANGE IN U.S. DISPENSING BUSINESS MODEL

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.48

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.41, REVENUE VIEW $3.05 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $10.88 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* 2018 ‍REVENUES, INCLUDING ACCRETION FROM C.R. BARD DEAL, ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE ABOUT 30 PERCENT TO 31 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS​

* BECTON DICKINSON - ON COMPARABLE, CURRENCY-NEUTRAL BASIS THAT INCLUDES REVS OF C.R. BARD IN CURRENT, PRIOR YEAR, FY 2018 REVENUE EXPECTED TO GROW 4.5-5.5 PERCENT

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $10.88, REVENUE VIEW $15.87 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S