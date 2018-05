BRIEF-Becton Dickinson Reports Q2 Loss Per Share $0.19

May 3 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson and Co:

* BD ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR 2018 SECOND FISCAL QUARTER; RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

* RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW TO $10.90 TO $11.05

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.19

* Q2 REVENUE $4.222 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $4.12 BILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.63 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 31 TO 31.5 PERCENT

* ON A COMPARABLE, CURRENCY-NEUTRAL BASIS, QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 5.7 PERCENT

* REAFFIRMS ACQUISITION OF C.R. BARD EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED DILUTIVE EARNINGS PER SHARE ON HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT BASIS IN FISCAL 2019

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $10.96, REVENUE VIEW $15.84 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES ON COMPARABLE, CURRENCY-NEUTRAL BASIS, REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.0 TO 5.5 PERCENT FOR FY 2018