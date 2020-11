Nov 13 (Reuters) -

* BECTON DICKINSON SAYS AWARE OF THE TWEET BY ELON MUSK AND ARE REACHING OUT TO LEARN MORE, CONSISTENT WITH OUR QUALITY MANAGEMENT PROCESS - TWEET

* BECTON DICKINSON -WHILE SCIENTIFIC COMMUNITY AGREES NO DIAGNOSTIC TEST IS PERFECT, CO STANDS BEHIND QUALITY, UTILITY, SCIENCE OF CO'S SYSTEM & ASSAY Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/3kvggq7