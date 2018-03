March 19 (Reuters) - Becton, Dickinson And Co:

* BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS

* ‍BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MILLION IN CASH​

* ‍DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018​

* ‍EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING​

* ‍BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: