BRIEF-Becton Dickinson Withdraws Fiscal Year 2020 Guidance Due To Covid-19

May 7 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson and Co:

* BD ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR 2020 SECOND FISCAL QUARTER; WITHDRAWS FISCAL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.53

* Q2 REVENUE $4.253 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $4.13 BILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $2.32 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.55

* WITHDRAWING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FISCAL YEAR 2020 REVENUE & EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* QTRLY REVENUES OF $4.253 BILLION INCREASE OF 1.4% AS REPORTED OVER PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD, OR 2.4% ON A CURRENCY-NEUTRAL BASIS