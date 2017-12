Dec 20 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc:

* REPORTS RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2017 THIRD QUARTER

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44

* Q3 SALES $3.0 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.9 BILLION

* Q3 SAME STORE SALES FELL 0.3 PERCENT

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.37 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE ABOUT $3.00

* QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF APPROXIMATELY 0.3%