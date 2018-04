BRIEF-Bed Bath & Beyond Reports Q4 EPS $1.48 Excluding Items

April 11 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc:

* BED BATH & BEYOND INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2017 FOURTH QUARTER (14 WEEKS) AND FULL YEAR (53 WEEKS)

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES FELL 0.6 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.39 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 SALES $3.7 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $3.68 BILLION

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.16 PER SHARE

* CO IS MODELING NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LOW-TO-MID $2.00 RANGE

* QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDED NET UNFAVORABLE $10.5 MILLION TAX EXPENSE RELATED TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017

* CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING COMP. SALES, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO BEGIN IN FISCAL 2018

* CO’S GOALS INCLUDE MODERATING DECLINES IN ITS OPERATING PROFIT AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE, IN FISCAL 2018 AND FISCAL 2019

* CO'S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING ITS NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE BY FISCAL 2020