March 22 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc:

* BED BATH & BEYOND- BY MONDAY MORNING, WILL TEMPORARILY CLOSE ALL RETAIL BANNER STORES ACROSS US, CANADA, OTHER THAN ITS BUYBUY BABY AND HARMON STORES

* COMPANY WILL PROVIDE ALL ASSOCIATES IMPACTED BY STORE CLOSURES WITH APPLICABLE PAY AND BENEFITS FOR THIS PERIOD