BRIEF-Bee Vectoring Announces Private Placement

March 27 (Reuters) - Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc:

* BEE VECTORING ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL - INTENDS TO UNDERTAKE NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO RAISE AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO C$3 MILLION

* BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC - OFFERING WILL CONSIST OF UP TO 12 MILLION UNITS AT A PRICE OF C$0.25 PER UNIT

* BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS WILL APPLY NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO SUPPORT ITS "COMMERCIALIZATION PLANS FOR THE U.S."