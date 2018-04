April 3 (Reuters) - Beecken Petty O’Keefe & Company:

* BEECKEN PETTY O’KEEFE & COMPANY ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL PARAGON MEDICAL

* BEECKEN PETTY O'KEEFE & CO SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL PMG INTERMEDIATE HOLDING CORPORATION TO NN INC