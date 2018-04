April 17 (Reuters) - Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC :

* BEEKS FINANCIAL CLOUD ENTERS EQUITIES AUTOMATED TRADING MARKET

* ANNOUNCE ENTRY INTO EQUITIES AUTOMATED TRADING MARKET BY ADDING CONNECTIVITY TO IEX, NEW YORK BASED U.S. STOCK EXCHANGE