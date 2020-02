Feb 20 (Reuters) - Befesa SA:

* FY EBITDA AT EUR 160M, DOWN 9% YOY

* FY NET PROFIT AT EUR 83M, DOWN FROM EUR 90M IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* ORGANIC GROWTH PROJECTS COMPLETED ON TIME AND BUDGET, DRIVING VOLUME AND EARNINGS GROWTH IN 2020 AND BEYOND

* CHINA EXPANSION PROGRESSING

* FOR 2020, MANAGEMENT OF VOLATILITY OF ZINC PRICES THROUGH HEDGING CONTINUES TO BE A CORNERSTONE OF BEFESA’S STRATEGY

* FY REVENUE AT EUR 647.9 MILLION, DOWN 10% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)