April 29 (Reuters) - Befesa SA:

* BEFESA S.A.: BEFESA PROPOSES MODIFIED DIVIDEND RESOLUTION

* BEFESA SA - TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.44 PER SHARE

* BEFESA SA - TO REVIEW ADDITIONAL DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION IN NOVEMBER ONCE COMPANY HAS BETTER VISIBILITY ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)