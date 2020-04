April 30 (Reuters) - Befesa SA:

* DGAP-NEWS: BEFESA ANNOUNCES Q1 2020 RESULTS AND FY 2020 OUTLOOK

* Q1 EBITDA AT EUR 34M, DOWN 22% YOY

* OUTLOOK 2020: FY EBITDA EXPECTED WITHIN RANGE OF EUR 100M TO EUR 135M

* Q1 REVENUES EUR 179.0 MILLION

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 14.7 MILLION, DOWN 33.5%